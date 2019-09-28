The Darryl White Combo will open the ninth season of First Friday Jazz concerts Oct. 4 at First Lutheran Church. The free concert runs from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the church activity center, 1551 S. 70th St.
White’s trumpet performances have earned him a great reputation at jazz festivals, clubs, orchestras and studios throughout the United States. His career has allowed him to balance his jazz performance with his interest in classical music.
Other combo members include Hans Sturm on bass, Greg Ahl on drums and Ron Cooley on guitar. While the concert will feature a wide range of jazz pieces and styles, Latin jazz will receive special attention.
Ron Cooley has been a professional guitarist, composer and educator for 40 years and has toured with Mannheim Steamroller for over 25 years. Hans Sturm is professor of double bass at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and performs with jazz orchestras throughout the United States. Greg Ahl is an outstanding drummer who has gained his reputation playing with a wide range of jazz groups in the U.S.
Lunch will be available for purchase.
Audience members should use the temporary entrance toward the west end of the church. Although there is considerable construction activity at the building, the Activity Center is not affected. This series of monthly concerts from October through May are offered as First Lutheran’s gift to the Lincoln community and to provide an east Lincoln venue for the city’s musical groups. Donations of nonperishable food items for the Food Pantry are welcomed.
The Nov. 1 concert will feature the popular vocal group The Lightning Bugs.