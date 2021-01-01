Darryl White and friends entertain Executive Club

It’s the end of an era in Lincoln, and what better way to celebrate a Midwest “institution” like the Nebraska Club than during the holidays with some special Christmas songs …
Jazz trumpeter extraordinaire Darryl White gathered up a couple of his friends on a December Monday for a merry melodic musical meeting to entertain Lincoln Executive Club members at their final meeting in the final week of the venerable old Nebraska Club, located inside the US Bank Building in downtown Lincoln at 13th and M streets.
White is an associate professor of trumpet and jazz studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a frequent guest at Executive Club get-togethers. He called on Tom Harvill of the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra to join him on the piano and Jonah Bennett, a junior in music education at UNL, to provide strokes from a stand-up bass in performing four yuletide songs to a passionate throng of listeners.
The trio led off with a rousing rendition of “Let in Snow,” which enabled White to go off with some jazz-enhanced riffs on his trumpet before Harvill took over the lead with his own jazz tickling from the piano, enthralling the Christmas crowd.
Following up the first song, White explained the reason for the band’s need of sheet music at the event.
“I only play these songs about three times a year, and I’ve been playing music since I was 6 years old, but I don’t know if I could play these songs without reading the music,” reasoned White, who has been joining jazz and orchestra groups across the state and country after arriving at UNL in 1997.
Their second tune Monday afternoon was “The Christmas Song,” another melodic three-piece ensemble featuring more improvisation on the fly by both White and Harvill, and a clever conclusion with a familiar “Jingle Bells” ending.
The penultimate song for the trio was Charlie Brown’s “Christmas Time” with a lead by Harvill before White and Bennett joined in with a flair. The group purposely passed the lead back and forth to the enjoyment of the listeners.
Stating a resolute inevitable for everyone in the room, White then proposed what everyone knew was forthcoming.
“This will be the last time I play up here, too,” said White, as the Nebraska Club would close its doors on that following Friday, Dec. 18, becoming another COVID-19 casualty. So, White explained further about the holiday feelings this year of 2020. “There’s a lot of people that will not be home for Christmas.”
Which led right into their final song of the day, “I’ll be home for Christmas.”
Right after the Christmas favorite commenced, White started riffing before he directed the trio toward more improvisation, which included some masterful lead “plucking” on the bass by Bennett.
It was a fitting ending to the reign of the Nebraska Club located atop the bank building in downtown Lincoln.