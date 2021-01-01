Darryl White and friends entertain Executive Club

It’s the end of an era in Lincoln, and what better way to celebrate a Midwest “institution” like the Nebraska Club than during the holidays with some special Christmas songs …

Jazz trumpeter extraordinaire Darryl White gathered up a couple of his friends on a December Monday for a merry melodic musical meeting to entertain Lincoln Executive Club members at their final meeting in the final week of the venerable old Nebraska Club, located inside the US Bank Building in downtown Lincoln at 13th and M streets.

White is an associate professor of trumpet and jazz studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a frequent guest at Executive Club get-togethers. He called on Tom Harvill of the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra to join him on the piano and Jonah Bennett, a junior in music education at UNL, to provide strokes from a stand-up bass in performing four yuletide songs to a passionate throng of listeners.

The trio led off with a rousing rendition of “Let in Snow,” which enabled White to go off with some jazz-enhanced riffs on his trumpet before Harvill took over the lead with his own jazz tickling from the piano, enthralling the Christmas crowd.

Following up the first song, White explained the reason for the band’s need of sheet music at the event.