Darrough named Chancellor's Scholar at UNL

Brady Lance Darrough of Lincoln is among 11 University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduating seniors who have been named Chancellor's Scholars.

Darrough is a mechanical engineering major in the College of Engineering. His parents are Lance and Lori Darrough.

Chancellor's Scholars are students who have maintained 4.0 grade-point averages on all collegiate work at the University of Nebraska and elsewhere.

For the full list of Chancellor's Scholars, visit https://go.unl.edu/r9eq.

