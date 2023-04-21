Nebraska Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will dedicate the state’s third of five “America 250! Patriot” markers at Antelope Park, 3761 Normal Blvd. (southeast corner of South Street and Normal Boulevard) at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30.

These markers honor the upcoming 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States and resulted from a collaboration with the United States Semiquincentennial Commission.

The marker reads:

Revolutionary War Patriots

This marker commemorates the men and women who achieved American independence.

These Patriots, believing in the noble cause of liberty, fought valiantly to found a new nation.

1775-1783

Presented by Nebraska Society

Daughters of the American Revolution

in honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States.

“We currently live in a divided country, and it is our hope that we can come together as a nation in the 250th anniversary of our country’s founding,” said Nebraska State Regent Marcia K. Shavlik. “Our Revolutionary War patriots lived, fought and sacrificed for us. We will always remember.”

Each state was challenged by former DAR President General Denise Doring Van Buren to raise the funds for and place at least one marker. DAR’s aim is to inspire appreciation among current and future generations of Americans for the men and women whose courage and sacrifices won America’s independence.

DAR is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s service organization with more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide. To learn more about the work of today’s DAR, visit www.dar.org.