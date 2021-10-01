DAR honors Dr. Priscilla Croswell Grew of UNL

Dr. Priscilla Croswell Grew, geologist who has held many positions at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was recently honored at the 121st State Conference of the Daughters of the American Revolution of Michigan. State Regent Kelly VanWormer presented her with the NSDAR Women in American History Award.
Grew is a 47-year member of the DAR. Her home chapter is the Lucy Wolcott Barnum Chapter in Adrian, Michigan, where her family has deep roots. Her grandfather, Charles M. Croswell of Adrian, was the 17th governor of Michigan from 1877-1881. His second wife, Elizabeth Musgrave, helped pave the way for her to attend Bryn Mawr College and earn a degree in geology. She then went on to earn a doctorate at the University of California-Berkeley. The old family home was donated by Elizabeth Musgrave Croswell to the Lucy Wolcott Barnum Chapter.
Grew has had a long and varied career, although it all connects to her love for geology. She began as an assistant professor at Boston College, where she joined a research excursion to Lake Baikal in Siberia. She was the first woman to visit the area. She moved on to California, where she applied geosciences to public policy and worked with earthquake and landslide hazard mitigation and geothermal energy. In 1977, she became director of the California Department of Conservation and later commissioner for the California Public Utilities Commission. Continuing with geology, she was director of the Minnesota Geological Survey, which conducted research on Precambrian and glacial geology, groundwater and mineral resources.
1993 found Grew as chancellor for research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, as well as teaching various geology courses. She became director of the University of Nebraska State Museum of Natural History, serving in that role from 1993-99. Grew retired in 2015 as a professor emerita in Earth and Atmospheric Sciences and director emerita in the University of Nebraska State Museum. She continues to serve UNL as coordinator for the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act. This program is a federal process in which Native American human remains from past university archaeological collections are returned to the tribes.
