DAR honors Dr. Priscilla Croswell Grew of UNL

Dr. Priscilla Croswell Grew, geologist who has held many positions at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was recently honored at the 121st State Conference of the Daughters of the American Revolution of Michigan. State Regent Kelly VanWormer presented her with the NSDAR Women in American History Award.

Grew is a 47-year member of the DAR. Her home chapter is the Lucy Wolcott Barnum Chapter in Adrian, Michigan, where her family has deep roots. Her grandfather, Charles M. Croswell of Adrian, was the 17th governor of Michigan from 1877-1881. His second wife, Elizabeth Musgrave, helped pave the way for her to attend Bryn Mawr College and earn a degree in geology. She then went on to earn a doctorate at the University of California-Berkeley. The old family home was donated by Elizabeth Musgrave Croswell to the Lucy Wolcott Barnum Chapter.