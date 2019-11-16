Callum H. Daberkow, 17, a junior at Lincoln Lutheran High School, received the Eagle Scout rank Nov. 9 in a ceremony at United Lutheran Church.
For Project Linus, Callum completed 58 blankets to give to teens and babies in the Lincoln community. Lincoln Police officers, firefighters and local hospitals distribute the blankets. Callum also created dog toys for the Capital Humane Society with the extra materials.
Callum is the son of Michelle Hansen Daberkow, scoutmaster assistant and camping chairperson for Troop 69, and James Daberkow, scoutmaster. He is the grandson of Norma and Wes Daberkow, Lincoln; Janet and Gene Hansen, Omaha; and Rodger Anderson, West Point, Nebraska.