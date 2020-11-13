Cyza, Domina honored as outstanding faculty and staff at SCC

Two employees at Southeast Community College’s Lincoln campus have been honored for their service and hard work with 2019-2020 Wekesser Outstanding Staff and Teacher Awards.

Angela Cyza, radiologic technology instructor, and Vicki Domina, director of advising, received the awards during a socially distanced ceremony.

Students and staff members nominated Cyza for the Outstanding Teacher Award, saying she is always going above and beyond her regular duties, and students are always her first priority as an instructor.

“Angela pushes us just enough out of our comfort zone and challenges us to become better leaders and professionals,” said Adalida Dickmander, radiologic technology student. “She also gives us advice that will carry through into our future jobs.”

Domina received the Outstanding Staff Award, in part for her efforts in leading the reorganizing and implementing of the new advising model at SCC.

“Vicki is both an asset and a champion for advising SCC students,” said Becky Kramer, SCC adviser. “She works diligently to communicate with many different people in a variety of roles at SCC and sets clear expectations. She models selflessness.”

In 1979, Robert and Edith Wekesser established a fund in SCC’s Educational Foundation to recognize people for outstanding service to the Lincoln campus. Winners each receive $500, a plaque and a balloon bouquet.

