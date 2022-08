Nacho Riders will show their Husker pride at the Big Red Ride on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The 20-mile round trip bike ride to Eagle starts at the trailhead south of 84th and O streets in Lincoln. Some riders choose to start in Walton.

While in Eagle, cyclers stop at the new Bailey's Local for food, beverages and camaraderie.

Ride at your own pace. The Nacho Ride takes place every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. from May through September.