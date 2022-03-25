Cuppens elected to Humanities Nebraska Council board

Valerie Cuppens of Lincoln has been elected to the Humanities Nebraska Council board of directors.

Cuppens is a digital and analogue producer who communicates meaning through print, visuals and music. Much of her work has appeared in broadcast on PBS and online at PBS Learning Media Library as well as Arbor Day Foundation, Nature Explore, Lincoln Community Foundation and Piano Magazine. Other partners have included Spring Creek Prairie, Rowe Sanctuary, Crane Trust, Keep America Beautiful and Beyond School Bells.

Cuppens is co-author of “Learning with Nature Idea Book: Creating Nurturing Outdoor Spaces for Children,” an alumni coach for IDEO U and an inaugural fellow of the Center for Social Impact Strategy at the University of Pennsylvania. Previously, she was on the artist faculty of Westminster Choir College and Conservatory at Princeton, New Jersey, the Lawrenceville School and the New School for Music Study.

The Council also re-elected Connie Duncan of Lincoln as chair.

Humanities Nebraska is a statewide nonprofit that helps Nebraskans explore what connects us and makes us human. Accomplishing this mission is made possible by the dedicated volunteers on both boards. The HN Council strives to make the humanities accessible to all Nebraskans through programs and grants. The Nebraska Foundation for the Humanities works with the Council to raise private donations and advocate for public funding at the state and federal levels to make this work possible.

HN's core programs include major and mini grants for humanities-related projects in communities across the state, a Speakers Bureau that provides hundreds of presentations to libraries, schools and other community groups statewide, Prime Time Family Reading, Capitol Forum on America’s Future for high school students studying global issues, a Chautauqua summer history festival, touring exhibitions from the Smithsonian and much more.

HN is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities, an appropriation from the Nebraska Legislature, private donations, and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, a public-private partnership with state dollars matching private dollars to benefit the arts and humanities in Nebraska.

For more information about Humanities Nebraska, visit www.humanitiesnebraska.org.

