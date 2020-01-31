CRYSTAL KJAR: Anne Campbell Pioneer Award winner

“She coordinates practice and competition coverage for our athletic teams, manages and provides education for Lincoln Southwest athletic training student aides, as well as University of Nebraska student athletic trainers in their clinical experience in secondary schools.”

Carson added: “The relationships she builds, the pride and integrity in the way that she goes about her business, and her extensive knowledge makes Crystal a certified athletic trainer that is well-respected by peers, coaches and parents.”

About the law

The Nebraska Concussion Awareness Act took effect in July 2012 and is designed to protect Nebraska athletes of all ages.

The law mandates education for coaches, parents and players and sets rules of play for youth suspected of having a concussion. It is designed to raise awareness and prevent the tragedy of second-impact syndrome or death.

“Crystal has made numerous contributions to the athletic training profession, but her passion for concussion education and protocols has been her most significant one,” added Carson.

Kjar said more and more is being learned about how concussions affect the brain, and specifically why people need to pay attention and give the brain time to heal.