Crooked Creek hosts full field for LSMGL Shamble

A total of 124 Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League members enjoyed great weather and course conditions Sept. 14 at Crooked Creek golf course for a U-Pik Shamble event.

Sixty percent of each golfer’s handicap was used, and after each group chose the best drive, they played their own ball to complete the hole with the two best net scores used for the team. Golfers were divided into three flights with 10 four-man teams in flights A and B, and 11 in C.

Pin prizes were awarded on hole 9 for the longest putt, won by Doyle Haney, and on hole 10 for the closest second shot to the pin, won by Randy Evans. The next Fun Day will take place Monday, Sept. 21 at Table Creek in Nebraska City and will be updated later in the Neighborhood Extra, as will the Sept. 23 Fun Day at Iron Horse in Ashland.

WINNERS

Flight A: First place, score 119-John Tritt, Jerry Petersen, Rick Owens and Randy Haas (Abs. for Picture); second place, score 121-Robert James, Pat Swift, Steve Ferris and James Johnson; third place, score 124-Jon Debus, Jerry Riley, Ron Riley and Rick Riley.