Creighton baseball coach Servais laments January weather

Can you imagine your college baseball season getting underway in less than a month, and your players are not to be found on campus? With sub-freezing temperatures in Nebraska at the beginning of the semester, it can get a little unnerving.

Such is the life for Creighton Head Baseball Coach Ed Servais, guest speaker Jan. 13 at the Lincoln Executive Club luncheon at the Nebraska Club.

Getting to Lincoln in January is not a given for Servais. Although this year and last year were agreeable for travel to the capital city for the Bluejays’ coach, that has not always been the case. He had three out of the last four visits prior to last year canceled due to inclement winter weather.

“A month from tomorrow, we’re going to have out first game,” said Servais, entering his 17th season as Creighton's head coach. “Our kids aren’t even on campus yet.”

Despite the dreary winter weather snafus, the La Crosse, Wisconsin native did have some optimism for his audience for this time of year.

“I’m pretty happy about the 28 to 23 Green Bay victory over the Seahawks last night,” said ever-the-sportsman Servais. “If you’ve ever been to Lambeau Field, it’s a pretty special place.”

