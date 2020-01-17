Creighton baseball coach Servais laments January weather

Can you imagine your college baseball season getting underway in less than a month, and your players are not to be found on campus? With sub-freezing temperatures in Nebraska at the beginning of the semester, it can get a little unnerving.
Such is the life for Creighton Head Baseball Coach Ed Servais, guest speaker Jan. 13 at the Lincoln Executive Club luncheon at the Nebraska Club.
Getting to Lincoln in January is not a given for Servais. Although this year and last year were agreeable for travel to the capital city for the Bluejays’ coach, that has not always been the case. He had three out of the last four visits prior to last year canceled due to inclement winter weather.
“A month from tomorrow, we’re going to have out first game,” said Servais, entering his 17th season as Creighton's head coach. “Our kids aren’t even on campus yet.”
Despite the dreary winter weather snafus, the La Crosse, Wisconsin native did have some optimism for his audience for this time of year.
“I’m pretty happy about the 28 to 23 Green Bay victory over the Seahawks last night,” said ever-the-sportsman Servais. “If you’ve ever been to Lambeau Field, it’s a pretty special place.”
And then Servais jumped into his pride and joy, the huge numbers of former Creighton baseball players playing professional baseball. He said currently there are 27 of them, including one playing ball in Korea. Five are in the Major Leagues, and Servais pointed out two that played for the San Francisco Giants last season in pitcher Pat Venditte and outfielder Mike Gerber.
In referencing the past season for Creighton baseball, Servais said after a “slow start” at 7-5, the Bluejays won 34 of their next 42 games to finish the season at 41-13. In coming back from a first-round loss in the NCAA tournament, Creighton took eventual College World Series runner-up Michigan to the brink of elimination in the Regional Finals at Corvallis, Oregon.
“Last year we won the regular season and the Big East tournament. We’ve never done that before,” said Servais about the Bluejays in their sixth season in the league. “Then we went to Corvallis. You talk about strange. This is the way college baseball works. We shared a chartered flight with Michigan, our first-round opponent in the tournament. They got the back of the plane and we got the front.”
Servais spent a great deal of time Monday talking about the recruitment of college and professional baseball players and the options that they have. He said it’s important when they decide to go to the professional ranks.
“We know when kids might leave early,” Servais said about college baseball players leaving after being drafted at the end of their junior years. “You have no leverage in college baseball. So, you don’t know what the kids might do. But that’s what makes it so unpredictable.”
Servais said he’s lost 13 players the last two years to the minor leagues. He said he has to replace almost his entire infield and his right fielder for this upcoming season.
“But our goals and expectations aren’t going to change," he said. "It’s just a new team and new faces for this year.”
The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair at Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Allo Communications.