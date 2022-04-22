Create your own watercolors at Noyes workshop

The Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., will host a workshop to create your own watercolors Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Led by Noyes artist Brenda Scott, attendees will learn to mix from natural earth pigments watercolor cakes, choosing from a large variety of pigments and using a glass pestle and tile.

Once you've created up to five colors of watercolor paint, you will fill watercolor cake pans and place them in your own paint tin to take home. You will create colors for your own color palette.

“It's a lot of fun, and the watercolor cake palette you create will be as unique and individual as you are," said Scott. "This class is a recipe for the pure joy of creating quite literally from the ground up.”

The class is $60, and the fee includes all materials. However, participants may want to bring an apron. At the end of the class, they will take home a watercolor tin filled with five watercolor cakes.

To sign up, call the gallery at 402-475-1061. Space is limited.

