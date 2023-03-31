Join artist Dana Clements at Noyes Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., on Saturdays, April 15 and 22, to learn about creature creation and collage with pressed flowers. Make drawings that you can turn into greeting cards or display as is.

Clements will demonstrate her process for creating fantastical creatures from real life reference materials. She will also teach flower pressing techniques. Participants will create their own creatures and can add pressed flowers if they wish. Or, they can add pressed flowers to pre-drawn creatures.

Two sessions are available both days: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. or 2-5 p.m. The $40 class fee includes all supplies needed. Seats must be reserved through the gallery in person or by calling 402-475-1061 to register and pay the fee.

While at the gallery, attendees are encouraged to browse work by all the Noyes artists and sign up for one of the upcoming 30th anniversary workshops. Celebrate art by making some of your own.

