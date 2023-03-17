Join artist and gallery owner Julia Noyes at Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., to create a floral watercolor painting Saturday, April 1. You’ll leave with a quality work to frame.

Noyes has been painting with watercolor for many years and teaches watercolor techniques at the college level. She will use a pattern to teach you how to develop a beautiful painting. You don’t need to be an artist to complete this project.

Two sessions are available that day: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. or 2-4 p.m. The $40 class fee includes all supplies needed plus a complimentary dessert. Call the gallery at 402-475-1061 to register and pay the fee. Come with friends; this workshop would be a fun “girls’ day out.”

While at the gallery, browse work by all the Noyes artists and sign up for one of the upcoming 30th anniversary workshops. Celebrate art by making some of your own.

You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook page and Instagram. Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in her/his personal space.