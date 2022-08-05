 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crabgrass concert Wednesday at LCF Garden

Crabgrass trio

Crabgrass band members (from left) Kris Simon, Joan Wells and Sam Packard will perform Wednesday at the Lincoln Community Foundation Garden.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series continues Wednesday with a free noon performance by Crabgrass at the Foundation Garden, 1415 N St.

The Lincoln-based trio has created its own blend of bluegrass, classic country and western swing music. Crabgrass will take you back in time to the songs of the Grand Ole Opry as the group performs the songs of the Carter Family, Bob Wills, Patsy Cline, Bill Monroe, Woody Guthrie, John Denver and various artists.

Band members are Joan Wells, who plays rhythm and lead guitar; Kris Simon, electric and upright bass, vocals and harmony; and Sam Packard, fiddle. All three musicians play various musical styles. Together, they are known as Crabgrass, a unique sound inspired by their love for traditional music.

For the full lineup in the Garden Performance Series, see www.lcf.org.

