COVID confinement

After being on Facebook for a while, I am consciously working to tame my inner angst and post more positive posts, to react to the things I read in a more upbeat manner. Being angry and depressed all the time is not a pleasant place to be; I am the Captain of My Own Ship.

Weekly trips to the grocery store were de rigueur for me, armed with my cloth bags, my meticulous list, comfy shoes and any coupons I might have, along with an eagerness to peruse the aisles to explore a novel product, an unknown brand, a unique food. I regularly looked for something new and exciting to include in my daily menu, nudging myself to experiment with something novel.

These days, however, my grocery shopping is done in absentia. My local store has a cadre of employees who do all the work for me and keep me out of the melee of folks who are around me. I order online, trust the grocery store shopper to do his/her best, and pick up my order within a prescribed 30-minute time frame. Parking in the grocery store parking lot, I text my stall number and voilà! – the clerk, sufficiently masked and with rubber gloves, arrives to put the groceries in my trunk. So far, they’ve done a pretty good job – but I do miss being in the store, exploring new products, looking at fresh vegetables and fruits and – truth be told – simply being among other people.