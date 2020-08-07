COVID confinement

I have haltingly, gradually, grudgingly learned to be singularly alone … not by choice, but by the strangling, intricate tentacles of a tiny little thing called COVID-19.
This raging miniscule germ started out with a vengeance, impacting thousands of people across the globe, even before we knew what was going on. As news and information about COVID-19 became known to all of us, I joined the crowd of community who took notice of it and worked to adjust my life.
As a smallish, widowed, senior citizen, I knew that I needed to be more than hyper-vigilant about being around others; knew that I was probably more susceptible than others about being sought out by this aggressive health threat. While the very nature of being a widowed senior citizen means that one spends a lot of time alone, this pernicious COVID-19 has resulted in a considerably larger number of us being largely more alone for a larger amount of time.
If Facebook is noticing an upward draft of its popularity and usage, it’s because a lot of us are using it to awkwardly connect to one another in the only manner that we find to be completely safe: sitting at home alone and reaching out to family and friends in a manner that leaves us in complete isolation and without being around someone else’s breath. I find myself leaving more comments on postings that catch my attention, either in a good or bad way.
After being on Facebook for a while, I am consciously working to tame my inner angst and post more positive posts, to react to the things I read in a more upbeat manner. Being angry and depressed all the time is not a pleasant place to be; I am the Captain of My Own Ship.
Weekly trips to the grocery store were de rigueur for me, armed with my cloth bags, my meticulous list, comfy shoes and any coupons I might have, along with an eagerness to peruse the aisles to explore a novel product, an unknown brand, a unique food. I regularly looked for something new and exciting to include in my daily menu, nudging myself to experiment with something novel.
These days, however, my grocery shopping is done in absentia. My local store has a cadre of employees who do all the work for me and keep me out of the melee of folks who are around me. I order online, trust the grocery store shopper to do his/her best, and pick up my order within a prescribed 30-minute time frame. Parking in the grocery store parking lot, I text my stall number and voilà! – the clerk, sufficiently masked and with rubber gloves, arrives to put the groceries in my trunk. So far, they’ve done a pretty good job – but I do miss being in the store, exploring new products, looking at fresh vegetables and fruits and – truth be told – simply being among other people.
I am hopeful that once this wretched COVID-madness is over, once we can be comfortable that we can go to stores and be among one another again, that we will remember what it was like to be placed on the punishment of staying inside all the time – of not being allowed to go see our friends and family, of not hugging those related to us (either by family or heart), of not being comfortable in a restaurant.
While those of us who are among family members are stressed, those of us who live alone are not only stressed, but infinitely lonely.
Bonnie Allmon Coffey, a longtime lover of hugs and a decided people person, is having serious withdrawal from the lack of human contact. She walks every morning (except Sunday) by a farm that has a herd of cattle and has conversations with them; it is, sadly, a decidedly one-way conversation. Bonnie yearns for the end to the madness of COVID-19.
©2020
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!