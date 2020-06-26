COVID-19 fund provides grants to 2 nonprofits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today announced that two local nonprofits serving those impacted by the pandemic are receiving a total of $69,200 in the ninth round of grants from the Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund.

Since the fund was launched on March 20, $902,975 has been granted to local nonprofit organizations. The grants help nonprofits provide access to food, housing, medical information, childcare and other support.

The latest grant recipients are:

* Cultural Centers of Lincoln (Asian Community and Cultural Center, Good Neighbor Community Center, El Centro de las Americas, Clyde Malone Community Center and Ponca Tribe of Nebraska).

• Girls Inc. of Lincoln.

The fund, hosted by the Lincoln Community Foundation, has received nearly $1.14 million in contributions. The fund was created to provide grants to nonprofits that support people disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

Grant recipients are identified by a committee including the city, LCF, the United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County, the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development, the Community Health Endowment and other philanthropic and business partners.