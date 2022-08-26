County-City Gallery to open Rowan exhibition Friday

Patrick Rowan will show his paintings and sculpture in the County-City Exhibition Gallery beginning with a First Friday Reception on Sept. 2. His work will be exhibited until the end of November.

Rowan said that all proceeds from sales of his art at this exhibition will be donated to the GlobalGiving Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund.

Rowan, 83, is an accomplished painter and sculptor who has been exhibiting his work for 60 years. He has taught in the Department of Art, Art History and Design at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for 31 years.

“My legacy appears as a collection of hand-carved wood and stone ancestral figure sculptures in a state of suspended withdrawal, combined with related paintings and architectural works," Rowan said. "I have spent the better part of my life searching for these images, and I hope to spend the rest of my life creating and sharing my legacy.”

The gallery is located on the first floor of the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St., and is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.