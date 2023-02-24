“Daydreams: The Paintings of Chad Keel,” will open Friday, March 3, in the County-City Exhibition Gallery.

Keel will show his work in the gallery beginning with a 4:30-6 p.m. First Friday reception (artist talk at 5:15 p.m.). His work will be on exhibit through May 31.

Keel’s exhibition features a variety of oil paintings inspired by the visual world. According to Keel, “Regardless of subject matter, each painting is an abstract puzzle. I constantly repaint paintings until they look logical and the puzzle is solved. Color has always been a strong fascination; it is my favorite element, and sometimes it is my subject matter.

"I believe art defines us all," he continued. "For me, it’s my way of connecting to the world beyond my own animal instinct and impulses.”

The gallery is located on the first floor of the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St., and is open to the public Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.