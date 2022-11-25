County-City Exhibition Gallery to open 'Dreaming in Color'

Tricia Smith Hollins will show her work in the County-City Exhibition Gallery beginning with a 4:30-6 p.m. First Friday reception on Dec. 2 (artist talk at 5:15 p.m.). Her “Dreaming in Color” exhibition will be displayed through Feb. 28.

Hollins’ exhibition features a variety of water-based drawing and painting media, inspired by the process of designing, which begins with a chosen shape and then proceeds in a way that feels similar to assembling a puzzle. Color is also a driving force, always intuitive rather than representational.

“At first glance, my artwork may appear purely abstract. But on close examination, subtle shapes may reveal resemblances to their environmental sources and indicate the presence of personal narrative,” says Hollins. “Source materials also include timeless symbols like architectural forms and doorways, as well as those that derive from nature. Regardless of their genesis, images and forms that come as surprises to me are definitely preferred.”

The gallery is located on the first floor of the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St., and is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.