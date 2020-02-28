County 4-H Horse Hippology Team places 2nd

Several Nebraska 4-H youth attended the Western National Roundup Jan. 8–12 in Denver. The conference, now in its 100th year, is held annually in January, coinciding with the National Western Stock Show. This year’s theme was “Celebrating a Century of Leaders.”

To qualify, each team and individual were required to win their state competition.

The Lancaster County 4-H Horse Hippology Team of Emmi Dearmont, Sidney Froistad, Katherine Moyer and Sidney Schlesiger (coached by Andy Dearmont) earned overall second place as a team in the Hippology Contest. In addition, they were second in team problem solving, third in team stations, fourth in team exam/slides and fifth in team judging.

Individually, Dearmont placed ninth in high individual judging. Froistad was seventh in high individual stations and ninth in high individual overall. Schlesiger finished sixth in high individual stations, 10th in the high individual written exam/slides and seventh in high individual overall.

Other Nebraska contestants placed first in Horse Presentations, third in Horse Bowl, fifth in Horse Public Speaking and ninth in Horse Judging. Team Nebraska earned High Overall State Award 1st place — national champions!