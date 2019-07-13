{{featured_button_text}}

An article in the July 6 Neighborhood Extra stated that Jason Towery, a former Lincoln High School basketball player who now plays for the University of Missouri-St. Louis, was the first Division 2 basketball player from Lincoln ever to be invited to participate in the USA Sports Tours and Events tournament in Brazil, scheduled this year for July 22-31. Jordan Janssen, a three-year starter who helped Lincoln East High School's basketball team to a 24-2 record and the state tournament, and who now plays basketball for Wayne State College, also has been invited to play in the tournament this month in Brazil.

