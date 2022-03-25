 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CORRECTION: Murphy Memorial concert starts at noon April 1

The First Friday concert series at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St., featuring Coro di Flauti in a program dedicated in memorial to Karen Murphy, a founding member of the group, will start at noon on Friday, April 1. An incorrect time appeared in the March 19 Neighborhood Extra.

Coro di Flauti will present two tribute concerts to Murphy. The second full program will take place at the school and sanctuary where Murphy taught, North American Martyrs Catholic School, 1101 Isaac Dr., at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 24.

