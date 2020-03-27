Corporate Games postponed, but State Games still on

The Nebraska Sports Council has postponed the third annual Nebraska Corporate Games and is rescheduling the event to September dates.

However, the 36th annual Cornhusker State Games, July 11-26, are still on as scheduled.

"We are preparing for a huge turnout with all due exuberance when celebrating an unprecedented pandemic beat-down," said Dave Mlnarik, the NSC's executive director.

The Mud Run on Aug. 15 and Pumpkin Run (TBA) are also on as planned, as is the NSC's Golf for Gold fundraiser scramble on June 8 at Woodland Hills. The Cornhusker State Games Night at the Haymarket Park ballpark remains scheduled for June 25.

"Obviously, we will make changes as required for the health and safety of all, and we will communicate any changes via email and our social media accounts," Mlnarik said.

Auditions remain open to group performers in the State Games' National Anthem Contest. To enter, groups must upload one audition video to YouTube.com and email the video link to mackenzie@nebraskasportscouncil.com by midnight April 26. A judging panel will determine up to five finalists by May 1.

The NSC offices have closed until further notice. However, staff members and interns are working remotely and can answer your questions at info@nebraskasportscouncil.com or 402-471-2544 (leave a voicemail and a staff member will call you back).

