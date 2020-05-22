Coronavirus musings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Every day, I take the time for the mile-long walk around my neighborhood. It is my saving grace and important to my sense of well-being. This route takes me by cattle grazing in the fields behind us, and sometimes there are horses. I always pass by a day-care center that often has smallish children playing in the yard; it does my heart good to hear their conversations, squeals and laughter.

Au natural hair styles are not my preference. My short, stick-straight hair is now definitely shaggy, and I don’t trust myself to cut it myself; that would be disastrous. Cutting hair should not be a single-person endeavor. The extent of my adventurous stylist endeavors is limited to shortening my bangs.

I’ve been doing a lot of reading, but not able to use our city library (in Bastrop, Texas); it’s closed until further notice. I’m a big believer in public libraries, so that’s a piece of my life that I miss. I’ve finally gotten around to reading those books I bought but never read. I’ve found several companies that carry second-hand books that ship directly to me, so my home supply is more than sufficient. I really love books.

Why do they put 6-point size type in rolling sentences on television commercials – mostly for attorneys or major lawsuits – when they know we cannot possibly read what’s being presented? So much for truth in advertising.