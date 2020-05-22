Coronavirus musings

Every day, I take the time for the mile-long walk around my neighborhood. It is my saving grace and important to my sense of well-being. This route takes me by cattle grazing in the fields behind us, and sometimes there are horses. I always pass by a day-care center that often has smallish children playing in the yard; it does my heart good to hear their conversations, squeals and laughter.
Au natural hair styles are not my preference. My short, stick-straight hair is now definitely shaggy, and I don’t trust myself to cut it myself; that would be disastrous. Cutting hair should not be a single-person endeavor. The extent of my adventurous stylist endeavors is limited to shortening my bangs.
I’ve been doing a lot of reading, but not able to use our city library (in Bastrop, Texas); it’s closed until further notice. I’m a big believer in public libraries, so that’s a piece of my life that I miss. I’ve finally gotten around to reading those books I bought but never read. I’ve found several companies that carry second-hand books that ship directly to me, so my home supply is more than sufficient. I really love books.
Why do they put 6-point size type in rolling sentences on television commercials – mostly for attorneys or major lawsuits – when they know we cannot possibly read what’s being presented? So much for truth in advertising.
I have developed the habit of using ALL of my food – no scraps. I’m more prudent about concocting meals that will utilize every little bit of what I have on hand.
It’s time for the annual inspection and renewal of registration for my car. While I think I could have done this by mail, I didn’t have anything exciting planned for the day, so I drove to the county registration office – where I met a line of traffic up the hill. Everything was being conducted through one drive-through window. I was in line for about an hour and a half. Thank goodness I had a good radio station.
I’m suffering from major Wardrobe Boredom. I find myself picking out more of my special-occasion blouses in the closet instead of the everyday, standard folded ones in the drawer.
Television commercial for gummy vitamins – ugh. I don’t want to have to brush my teeth after I take my daily dose of vitamins.
I’m sort of amused at the lack of “pretty” vegetables in the supermarkets lately. Those attractive, plump, picture-perfect veggies are not so much anymore. We’ve been spoiled.
While my lower car gas budget pleases me, it means I’m not going anywhere.
Just WHO created the toilet paper run? I would have expected a shortage of chicken or fresh vegetables or white wine – but not toilet paper.
I’m having a major loss of my sense of time – what DAY is today??? Time has become this spongy, amorphous, vague, wafting creature that escapes me.
There were two large plastic bins in my closet that held years and years of pictures. Now, with nothing but time on my hands, I’ve been sorting and organizing them and sending duplicates to other family members. It’s a sweet, sentimental, sometimes sad time to go through all the photos of me as a youngster, my baby sister, my parents (now both gone) and other family members who are no longer with us.
As a person living alone, I am used to some silence, but not as much as I now have. My daughter, who has four teenagers, is not accustomed to the constant noise of extra people in the house.
We are all finding new normals.
Bonnie Allmon Coffey has had to morph into the increased silence she finds herself in. Her morning walks provide her with birdsongs and an occasional cow moo that make her smile. Bonnie has had to adjust – and readjust – her internal deadlines on when life might return to “normal” – whatever that is these days.
©2020
