 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coro di Flauti to perform Friday at Saint Paul UMC

  • 0
Coro di Flauti performs at Saint Paul UMC

The Coro di Flauti flute choir performs at Saint Paul United Methodist Church.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St., will host Coro di Flauti at noon Friday, Oct. 7, as part of its First Friday Music and Art concert series.

Coro di Flauti is under the direction of Dick Marolf, a lifelong music educator.

The program’s feature piece, “Hear my voice,” is a composition that takes listeners through the emotional journey of school violence and the aftermath surrounding the victims. David Landis, renowned dramatic performer, teacher and skilled negotiator, will narrate the work.

Coro di Flauti is a volunteer flute choir ensemble that performs in the Lincoln area. The group uses a combination of the standard C flute, piccolo, alto, bass and contrabass flutes. The concert is free to the public.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News