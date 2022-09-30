Coro di Flauti to perform Friday at Saint Paul UMC

Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St., will host Coro di Flauti at noon Friday, Oct. 7, as part of its First Friday Music and Art concert series.

Coro di Flauti is under the direction of Dick Marolf, a lifelong music educator.

The program’s feature piece, “Hear my voice,” is a composition that takes listeners through the emotional journey of school violence and the aftermath surrounding the victims. David Landis, renowned dramatic performer, teacher and skilled negotiator, will narrate the work.

Coro di Flauti is a volunteer flute choir ensemble that performs in the Lincoln area. The group uses a combination of the standard C flute, piccolo, alto, bass and contrabass flutes. The concert is free to the public.