Coro di Flauti to perform 'Christmas at the Museum'

Coro di Flauti

Coro di Flauti, pictured here at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, will perform Friday at the International Quilt Museum.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Coro di Flauti will return to the International Quilt Museum, 1523 N. 33rd St, as part of Lincoln’s First Friday art walk at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.

The 24-piece flute choir is directed by Dick Marolf. The program will feature traditional Christmas carols from around the world.

The event is free to the public with free admission to the museum after 4 p.m. Arrive early to browse the beautiful quilts on display from around the world.

Additional overflow parking will be available east of 33rd Street at Hardin Hall.

The flute choir will also perform carols in the Nebraska State Capitol Rotunda Saturday, Dec. 17, at 3 p.m.

