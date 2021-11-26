 Skip to main content
Coro di Flauti to headline ‘Christmas at the Museum’ Friday
Coro di Flauti to headline ‘Christmas at the Museum’ Friday

Coro di Flauti

Coro di Flauti, a 24-piece flute choir.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Coro di Flauti, a 24-piece flute choir, will perform at “Christmas at the Museum” as part of Lincoln's First Friday art walk on Friday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m. at the International Quilt Museum, 1523 N. 33rd St. on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's East Campus. The flute choir is directed by Dick Marolf.

The program will also feature the St. Teresa Heritage Children's Choir, directed by Terri Schilmoeller. Bob Snider, percussionist, and Lance Nielsen, narrator, will be featured in an arrangement of “The Night Before Christmas.”

The event is free to the public. Arrive early to browse the beautiful quilts on display from around the world.

Please note: Face mask policy will be in accordance with Lancaster County directed health measures at the time of the event.

