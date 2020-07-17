Cornhusker Kiwanis awards scholarships

The Kiwanis Club of Lincoln-Cornhusker has awarded scholarships to three Lancaster County graduating seniors. The three winners and their family members met with the club virtually via zoom on July 9. Their certificates and formal presentations were made by committee chair Jeanne Krenk. Their actual scholarship awards will be made directly to the colleges of their choice.
Brooke Beran, a Lincoln East High School graduate, is the daughter of John and Debbie Beran. Brooke plans to attend Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, in the fall to major in chemical engineering with a focus on infectious diseases. Her career goal is to achieve a job that would not only have significant meaning to her life but to improving the lives of others.
Brooke was a member of the National Honor Society and received the NCPA Academic All-State Award and HAC Academic All-Conference Team athletics award for softball given by the Nebraska School Activities Association. She was a clarinet section leader in the Lincoln East High School Band as well as a band letter recipient, and was involved in the Band Leadership Team.
Brooke was a member of the reserve, junior varsity and varsity softball teams, and earned a letter in track and field. She was a member of Key Club and the Speech Team. Brooke is very involved in her Youth Group at Sheridan Lutheran Church and enjoys her work with the Barnabas Community serving meals and providing clothing and essential living items to those in need in our Lincoln community. She was selected to participate in the American Legion Auxiliary Cornhusker Girls State and Youth Leadership Lincoln.
Julia Stephenson, a Norris High School graduate, is the daughter of Ronald and Christine Stephenson. Julia plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the fall with an educational goal to earn a bachelor’s degree in psychology and continue on to law school. Her career goal is to become a juvenile criminal trial attorney to help juveniles turn their lives around through rehabilitation efforts, encouraging them to become productive members of the community.
Julia was a member of the National Honor Society, Norris Trap Team, Math Club and numerous Norris instrumental groups. She is an active member of Campus Life and the Lancaster County 4-H program. Due to her leadership skills, she earned a Rotary Youth Leadership Award (RYLA) in 2018, earned the opportunity to participate in the Attorney General’s Youth Conference and was recognized in 2019 by the Omaha Area Youth Salute as a Youth Leader of the Year.
A third scholarship is sponsored by foundation donations of William and Debra Saxton for community leadership. Dean Wiegert, a Lincoln Northeast High School graduate, was awarded this scholarship. He is the son of Mark and Kari Wiegert. Dean plans to attend Nebraska Wesleyan University, where he will major in special education. His career goal is to become a special education teacher so that he can give students with disabilities the same chances that all should have, and to positively impact students for the rest of their lives.
Dean was a member of the National Honor Society and was named an Academic All-State Athlete and Scholar Athlete. He was a student athletic trainer. He earned Wise Financial Literacy Certification and attended the HoBY Leadership Convention.
Dean has given his time to many volunteer endeavors including the People’s City Mission, Randolph Elementary School, Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament, Hawthorne Elementary School, middle school track meets, community outreach to middle schools, Youth Football Camp, Boo at the Zoo, Salvation Army bell ringing, Snow Angels of Lincoln (shoveling sidewalks and driveways for those that are unable to), Friendship Home and St. Andrews Lutheran Church, where he offers his time to contribute monthly to the ministry and Church Food Bank.
Kiwanis International is a community service organization that focuses on the youth of the world. While the coronavirus has caused many limitations, the Cornhusker Club continues to plan for the youth of the future. The scholarships are typically awarded annually by the Kiwanis Club. The Scholarship Committee continues to post the club's scholarship application on EducationQuest at www.cornhuskerkiwanis.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!