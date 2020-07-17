Cornhusker Kiwanis awards scholarships

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Kiwanis Club of Lincoln-Cornhusker has awarded scholarships to three Lancaster County graduating seniors. The three winners and their family members met with the club virtually via zoom on July 9. Their certificates and formal presentations were made by committee chair Jeanne Krenk. Their actual scholarship awards will be made directly to the colleges of their choice.

Brooke Beran, a Lincoln East High School graduate, is the daughter of John and Debbie Beran. Brooke plans to attend Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, in the fall to major in chemical engineering with a focus on infectious diseases. Her career goal is to achieve a job that would not only have significant meaning to her life but to improving the lives of others.

Brooke was a member of the National Honor Society and received the NCPA Academic All-State Award and HAC Academic All-Conference Team athletics award for softball given by the Nebraska School Activities Association. She was a clarinet section leader in the Lincoln East High School Band as well as a band letter recipient, and was involved in the Band Leadership Team.