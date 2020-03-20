Cornhusker Kiwanis adjusts activities due to pandemic

The Cornhusker Kiwanis Club of Lincoln is making several adjustments to scheduled events in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

"These adjustments are placing a misfortune upon the recipients of services, but are a small price to pay in light of the emergency," said William Saxton, the club's immediate past president.

Some of the changes are:

1) Club members are unable to read to preschooler children for the "Reading Is Fundamental" program scheduled for Lincoln schools during March and April. Over 500 books, which have already been purchased by the club, will be delivered to the affected schools for distribution at their convenience without the individual reading opportunity. Club members look forward to sponsoring the RIF program again next year.

2) The club will discontinue having its regular Thursday noon meetings at the Venue Restaurant for the next two months. It is also discontinuing having its satellite evening meetings at Scooters Restaurant. The club will continue to have regular contact with its members and the public through its website, www.cornhuskerkiwanis.com.