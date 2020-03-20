Cornhusker Kiwanis adjusts activities due to pandemic

The Cornhusker Kiwanis Club of Lincoln is making several adjustments to scheduled events in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.
"These adjustments are placing a misfortune upon the recipients of services, but are a small price to pay in light of the emergency," said William Saxton, the club's immediate past president.
Some of the changes are:
1) Club members are unable to read to preschooler children for the "Reading Is Fundamental" program scheduled for Lincoln schools during March and April. Over 500 books, which have already been purchased by the club, will be delivered to the affected schools for distribution at their convenience without the individual reading opportunity. Club members look forward to sponsoring the RIF program again next year.
You have free articles remaining.
2) The club will discontinue having its regular Thursday noon meetings at the Venue Restaurant for the next two months. It is also discontinuing having its satellite evening meetings at Scooters Restaurant. The club will continue to have regular contact with its members and the public through its website, www.cornhuskerkiwanis.com.
3) The club is postponing its annual Pancake/French Toast fundraiser, which had been scheduled at the Auld Pavilion in April. This major fundraiser has been a financial stable of the club for a number of years. The postponement will be a major drawback for the club’s support of numerous children's endeavors. Club members hope to be able to sponsor this major fundraiser in coming months. Pre-sold tickets will be honored at the rescheduled event.
4) The club membership will be unable to provide volunteers to assist with Food Bank distributions at some elementary schools because of the quarantine practices.
5) The bicycle rodeos normally accommodated by Cornhusker Kiwanis will not be held this year. This will remove any potential participants from the Kiwanis all-city bicycle rodeo competition annually scheduled near the end of May.
The club will be able to continue reviews of scholarship applicants and some limited activities not requiring personal contact, Saxton said.
"The club’s membership is disappointed in not being able to provide its typical altruistic services to the community," he added.