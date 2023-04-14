The Cooper Foundation has awarded a $10,000 grant to RISE Academy to support the position of a Lincoln reentry specialist to provide in-prison programming and reentry services to incarcerated and formerly incarcerated men and women in Lincoln.

RISE is the largest nonprofit organization in Nebraska focused solely on providing comprehensive and habilitative programming in prisons and reentry support. RISE’s holistic and rigorous in-prison programming provides incarcerated men and women with the skills and tools needed to be successful upon their return home. Participants learn how to navigate trauma, build resiliency, manage emotions and behaviors, and become prosocial, positive community members through developing a growth mindset and paving a path of self-sufficiency through career planning and entrepreneurship.

In addition, the Cooper Foundation Board of Trustees awarded grants in its first quarter meeting March 31 totaling $206,000 to 16 diverse nonprofit organizations. Grant recipients are all located in Lincoln unless otherwise noted.

Cooper Foundation grants awarded in March

ARTS

University of Nebraska-Lincoln, International Quilt Museum - $9,500

Support for the New Deal exhibit, catalog, and online learning programming.

COMMUNITY IMPROVEMENT

Give Nebraska - $6,500

Toward the 2023 campaign.

EDUCATION

Lincoln Literacy - $10,000

Operational support for Bridgeway to a Better Life continuum of services through English language learning and workforce development.

ENVIRONMENT

Solidago Conservancy - $12,500

General operating to support land conservation efforts targeting the Salt Valley Greenway in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

HUMAN SERVICES

Bridges to Hope - $15,000

To support staffing and capacity-building efforts to develop Hope Village, a tiny home project to serve formerly incarcerated and homeless populations.

BraveBe Child Advocacy Center - $12,500

Support for expanding the nursing staff.

Clyde Malone Community Center - $20,000

Toward the youth program director position.

HopeSpoke - $15,000

General operating support toward mental health and behavioral health programs for children and families.

Legal Aid of Nebraska, Omaha - $10,000

To support the UPLIFT Project to empower Lincoln’s low-income communities through legal education, advocacy and representation.

Midland University, Fremont - $10,000

Support for campus-wide mental health initiative for students and employees at Midland University.

Nebraska Indian Child Welfare Coalition - $15,000

General operating support for this Native American-led organization that provides education, advocacy and culturally informed services and trainings focused on protecting Indian children’s rights and preserving cultural connections.

RISE Academy, Omaha - $10,000

Toward the lincoln reentry specialist position.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln, College of Law - $25,000

Toward the position of resource navigator for the Tenant Assistance Program to provide support to tenants at eviction court in Lancaster County.

Wellbeing Initiative - $10,000

General operating support for trainings, services and mental health programs built around peer support.

Willard Community Center - $15,000

General operating support.

YWCA of Lincoln - $10,000

General operating support.

The Cooper Foundation, established by Joseph H. Cooper in 1934, has granted over $27 million to benefit Nebraskans. The Foundation makes quarterly grants supporting the arts, civic and community engagement, education, environment, the humanities, and human services primarily in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

For information about grant guidelines and deadlines, visit ww.cooperfoundation.org.