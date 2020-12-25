Cooper Foundation awards 4th quarter grants

The Cooper Foundation Board of Trustees approved 10 grants in December totaling $179,293, awarding grants to a diverse group of arts, civic and community engagement, education and human services programs.
Approved grants included one for $30,000 to the Asian Community and Cultural Center for general operating support. The Center’s mission is to increase the stability of all immigrant and refugee families through culturally sensitive services and programs, including health and wellness, advocacy, translation and interpretation services, programs for women, seniors, youth, and cultural and community events.
The Center has a team of trained advocates who speak Vietnamese, Chinese, Karen and Arabic, which enables them to serve many families throughout Lincoln.
Approved for funding by the Cooper Foundation in December were:
ARTS
Lincoln Orchestra Association - $15,000
Toward general operating support.
LUX Center for the Arts - $20,000
For general operating support.
Metropolitan Opera/Nebraska Auditions - $1,000
In support of the annual Nebraska auditions of the Metropolitan Opera.
CIVIC AND COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT
OutNebraska - $20,000
Toward general operating support.
Community CROPS - $14,700
To support a Diversity Equity and Inclusion training for staff and board members for Community CROPS, NeighborWorks Lincoln, and South of Downtown Community Development Organization.
EDUCATION
Educare Lincoln - $25,000
Toward a new staff position.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln, E.N. Thompson Forum on World Issues - $21,093
Support for the 2021-2022 series from the Thompson Family Fund, established at the Cooper Foundation in 1999 by E.N. “Jack” and Katie Thompson to support the Thompson Forum.
HUMAN SERVICES
Nebraska Wesleyan University - $17,500
To support a project-based community collaboration between Nebraska Wesleyan University, Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties, and the Asian Community and Cultural Center.
Big Brothers Big Sisters Lincoln - $15,000
General operating support.
Asian Community and Cultural Center - $30,000
Toward general operating support.
The Cooper Foundation, established by Joseph H. Cooper in 1934, has granted over $25 million to benefit Nebraska citizens. The Foundation makes quarterly grants supporting arts, civic and community engagement, community improvement, education, environment, humanities and human services primarily in Lincoln and Lancaster County.
For more information about grant guidelines and deadlines, call 402-476-7571 or visit www.cooperfoundation.org.