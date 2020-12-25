Cooper Foundation awards 4th quarter grants

The Cooper Foundation Board of Trustees approved 10 grants in December totaling $179,293, awarding grants to a diverse group of arts, civic and community engagement, education and human services programs.

Approved grants included one for $30,000 to the Asian Community and Cultural Center for general operating support. The Center’s mission is to increase the stability of all immigrant and refugee families through culturally sensitive services and programs, including health and wellness, advocacy, translation and interpretation services, programs for women, seniors, youth, and cultural and community events.

The Center has a team of trained advocates who speak Vietnamese, Chinese, Karen and Arabic, which enables them to serve many families throughout Lincoln.

Approved for funding by the Cooper Foundation in December were:

ARTS

Lincoln Orchestra Association - $15,000

Toward general operating support.

LUX Center for the Arts - $20,000

For general operating support.

Metropolitan Opera/Nebraska Auditions - $1,000