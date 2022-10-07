Cooper Foundation awards 3rd quarter grants

The Cooper Foundation has awarded a $10,000 grant to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. This grant funding will go to the Center for Digital Research in the Humanities to advance educational components of the web portal, and Nebraska Stories of Humanity, which provides interactive stories and documentation from Nebraska Holocaust survivors and World War II veteran/liberator stories.

Cooper provided start-up funding of $10,000 in 2021 for the initial stage of data gathering and story mapping of historical primary resources and documents. The website https://nestoriesofhumanity.unl.edu/ was launched in April 2022.

The second phase of the project will address the educational framework and instructional lesson plans and content to meet state standards (aligning with LB888, passed this year, which requires the board of education to adopt academic standards for education about the Holocaust and other acts of genocide). Grant funding will also support the center as it prepares for larger grants from national funding sources to expand and sustain the site. To learn more, visit, https://cdrh.unl.edu/.

In addition, the Cooper Foundation’s Board of Trustees approved 12 grants to a diverse group of arts, civic and community engagement, education, environment, human services and humanities organizations. Grant recipients are located in Lincoln unless otherwise noted.

ARTS

Lincoln Orchestra Association: $7,500

General operating support for Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra’s 2022-23 season.

Nebraskans for the Arts (Omaha): $5,000

Toward strategic planning and capacity building to support arts advocacy in Nebraska.

CIVIC AND COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

I Be Black Girl (Omaha): $5,000

To support statewide advocacy and initiatives centering on Black women, femmes and girls. I Be Black Girl (IBBG) is a reproductive justice-focused organization working to support an environment where Black women, femmes and girls can live wholly and participate in policy and advocacy.

Nebraska Civic Engagement Table: $7,500

Toward programming, tools, resources and technical assistance to grow civic engagement capacity throughout the state.

OpenSky Policy Institute: $7,500

General operating to support nonpartisan fiscal research, analysis, communications and outreach that advocates for a strong Nebraska through sound tax and budget policy.

EDUCATION

Cause Collective: $5,925

For educational activities and capacity building programming for Lincoln and Lancaster County nonprofits.

Literacy Council of Grand Island: $5,000

To support adult literacy programming in central Nebraska.

ENVIRONMENT

National Audubon, Spring Creek Prairie (Denton): $7,500

General operating support for conservation work and education programming at Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center.

HUMAN SERVICES

Centro Hispano Comunitario de Nebraska (Columbus): $7,500

To support bilingual programming centered on immigration, education and family support. Voz de Esperanza is a BIPOC-led organization and the only bilingual serving organization spanning a six-county area (Platte, Boone, Nance, Colfax, Madison and Butler counties).

Lincoln/Lancaster County Habitat for Humanity: $7,500

Support for technology.

United Way of Lincoln/Lancaster County: $21,420

Toward the 2022 campaign.

HUMANITIES

University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Center for Digital Research in the Humanities: $10,000

Toward the Nebraska Holocaust survivor and World War II veteran/liberator stories project.

The Cooper Foundation, established by Joseph H. Cooper in 1934, has granted over $27 million to benefit the people of Nebraska. The Foundation makes quarterly grants supporting the arts, civic and community engagement, education, environment, the humanities and human services primarily in Lincoln and Lancaster County. For more information about grant guidelines and deadlines, visit www.cooperfoundation.org.