Cooper Foundation approves over $300K in grants

The board awarded a $25,000 grant to the Indian Center to support the position of executive director to spearhead organizational capacity and growth in programs and services. For over 50 years, the Indian Center has served as a space for services and community and cultural events for both Native and non-Native members to reconnect and remember. Serving people in Lincoln and throughout the region, the Center works with community partners to create programs that empower and provide a better quality of life for Native individuals and families. To learn more, go to www.indiancenterinc.org.