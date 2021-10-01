Cooper Foundation approves $285K in grants

The Cooper Foundation awarded a grant of $30,000 to the Nebraska Indian Child Welfare Coalition (NICWC) toward the position of training and education director during the Foundation's September meeting.

The Coalition is a Native American-led, not-for-profit corporation that provides education, advocacy and culturally-informed services and trainings for state employees, courts and service providers. Its work focuses on protecting Indian children’s rights, preserving cultural connections, and ensuring that the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) is followed for all Nebraska children.

ICWA was first passed in 1978 to prevent American Indian and Alaskan Native children from being unjustly taken away and adopted outside of their culture. Today, it still stands as a federal law central to protecting the best interests of indigenous children and promoting family unity. To learn more, visit https://nicwc.org/.

In total, the Cooper Foundation’s Board of Trustees approved 16 grants to a diverse group of arts, civic and community engagement, education, human services and humanities organizations. Grant recipients are located in Lincoln unless otherwise noted.

ARTS

Meadowlark Music Festival: $15,000