Cooper Foundation approves $200K in 2nd grant cycle

The Cooper Foundation has contributed $15,000 to United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County to support the Lincoln Resettlement Fund, a one-time community fundraising effort to support essential services for newly arrived refugees, including families from Afghanistan and Ukraine.

The fund will support local nonprofit organizations that provide wraparound services to refugees, including basic needs such as housing, transportation and child care. The goal is to raise $400,000 and distribute funds this summer. For more information, visit www.unitedwaylincoln.org/.

In addition, the Cooper Foundation’s Board of Trustees awarded grants to a diverse group of arts, civic and community engagement, education, environment and human services organizations. In total, $208,000 was awarded; grant recipients are in Lincoln unless otherwise noted.

Approved for funding by the Cooper Foundation in June:

ARTS

Lincoln Calling: $15,000

Staffing and organizational support for the Lincoln Calling Music and Arts Festival.

Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival: $10,000

Support for the third Crossroads Music Festival in Lincoln, coming up July 23-31. The festival brings internationally recognized artists to Lincoln who share the stage with local musicians and artists representing many diverse cultural groups that call Lincoln home. The festival brings together audiences and 60+ artists for music experiences, meaningful dialogue and connection.

LUX Center for the Arts: $15,000

General operating support as LUX grows its three core programs: art education and outreach, artists-in-residence, and exhibitions.

Mid-America Arts Alliance: $10,000

Second-year funding for the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA) Initiative.

Nebraska Cultural Endowment: $10,000

Operational funding for this private endowment that matches a public fund managed by the state of Nebraska to provide sustainability for the arts and humanities in Nebraska.

Vision Maker Media: $5,000

Support for the ninth biennial Vision Maker Media Film Festival, which showcases a variety of American Indian, Alaska Native and worldwide indigenous films, and brings filmmakers in for public presentations and discussions.

CIVIC AND COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

Nebraska Appleseed: $10,000

To support the Community Assistance Line to provide support and referral services for low-income Nebraskans.

Nebraska Journalism Trust-Flatwater Free Press: $10,000

Funding for the Flatwater Free Press’ Lincoln Initiative to provide Lincoln residents with accessible, nonpartisan journalism. Flatwater Free Press is Nebraska’s first independent, nonprofit newsroom focused on investigations and feature stories serving the entire state.

EDUCATION

Educare Lincoln: $10,000

To support the pilot of an early childhood workforce development program.

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska: $10,500

Support toward the Lincoln Outreach Summer Series Day Camp program.

Junior Achievement of Lincoln: $10,000

General operating support.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln, School of Natural Resources: $5,000

Funding for Community Climate Awareness Week (October 2022) to address climate change and its implications for Nebraska with the goal of educating people of all ages and promoting action.

ENVIRONMENT

Nebraska Land Trust: $15,000

Staffing support for this organization, which is a nationally recognized and accredited land trust that uses conservation easements to protect more than 32,000 acres of land across Nebraska.

HUMAN SERVICES

Big Brothers Big Sisters: $7,500

General operating support.

Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties: $15,000

Funding to support furnishings, equipment and technology for new rooms at Community Action Partnerships’ renovated early childhood education center at 18th and K streets.

Visionary Youth: $15,000

General operating support. Visionary Youth provides basic needs items, formal mentorship opportunities, and a safe space for youth and families in Lincoln through back-to-school and holiday events and programming at the Community Hub.

YWCA Lincoln: $20,000

General operating support for programming, partnerships and capacity building for training and education programs.

The Cooper Foundation, established by Joseph H. Cooper in 1934, has granted over $27 million to benefit Nebraskans. The foundation makes quarterly grants supporting the arts, civic and community engagement, education, environment, the humanities, and human services primarily in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

For more information about grant guidelines and deadlines, visit www.cooperfoundation.org.