Papillion has become a favorite stop for the Lincoln Senior Men's Golf League Fun Days, with Tara Hills and Eagle Hills providing a quality golf experience for a great price.
The U-Pik Scramble event on Oct. 9 had a full field of 127 golfers in three flights with 11 four-man teams in Flights A and C, and 10 in Flight B. The gold tees for the B and C flights provided some relief on a few holes, but Flight A certainly was challenged from the white tees.
Pin prizes were awarded to Byron Vanier for sinking the longest putt on No. 9, and to Steve Cherep for hitting the closest second shot on No. 17. The next event was a 4-Man Shamble Mixer at Highlands Oct. 16.
Winners:
You have free articles remaining.
Flight A-first place, score 61-Don Sackett, Bud Dahlstrom, Kevin Barker and Paul Young; second place, score 62-Bob Wesslund, Larry Honeycutt, Allan Albers and Bill Rainey; third place, score 63-Kurt Micek, Gary Unrein, Bob Hagedorn and Tom Martin.
Flight B-first place, score 64-Mike Abbott, Darrel Schmidt, Larry Roach and Randy Abbott; second place, score 64-Denny Lacquement, Gerald John, Darrel Kinnan and Tom Wandzilak; third place, score 64-Jon Debus, Ron Riley, Jerry Riley and Rick Riley.
Flight C-first place, score 66-Doc Ellis, Wes Galligan, Kent Davenport and Don Corbin; second place, score 66-Ron Ruff, Terry Blackman, Larry Darling and Stan Dinges; third place, score 66-Jeff Kuhlman, Stan Kuta, Paul Svoboda and Terry Olton.