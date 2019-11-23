Andrew Cook, 17, a senior at Lincoln Southeast High School, received the Eagle Scout rank Oct. 20 at a Court of Honor ceremony.
Andrew's service project was renovating the outdoor worship area for Southwood Lutheran Church. He removed overgrown weeds, placed new rocks and stained the altar.
Andrew is the son of Kimberly and Christopher Cook. Andrew is in Boy Scouts Troop 15. Scoutmaster is Jeff Heimgartner.