Continued growth anticipated for 2020 LSMGL season

The Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League (LSMGL) organizational meeting on Wednesday, March 25, will allow current and new members who are over age 55 to sign up.
Members do not need to be residents of Lincoln, and don’t worry if you are missing a partner since league organizers can assist with that. New or inexperienced golfers hesitant to join because of their skill level, take heart. There are members just as good and certainly just as bad as you think you are!
The LSMGL has seen full-time league membership exceed 280 members as well as over 135 substitutes. This growth has prompted the league to move the nine-hole division to Thursdays for 2020, rotating play at the four city courses. In 2021, Divisions 1-12 will continue play on Wednesdays while the other divisions will move to Thursdays, allowing for unlimited expansion of the league.
League play for 2020 begins May 6 and continues into August on Wednesday mornings. League play is 14 weeks of two-man match play competition, using cumulative handicaps of both players to place them in the appropriate division. This allows substitutes many opportunities to satisfy the minimum standards and qualify for tournament play.
A regular membership is only $30 for the entire year, while substitutes may join for $20. For those golfers who cannot participate on a weekly basis as a full-time member, the substitute role is ideal since they can decide when they will be available. Many members began in this capacity, were able to establish a handicap, participated in Fun Day events as a result of subbing, and then became full-time members when the opportunity arose.
Fun Days are four-man flighted events usually held on Mondays and Wednesdays from April through October. The 24 Fun Day tournaments are played at some great courses like Woodland Hills, Tiburon, Platteview CC, Tara and Eagle Hills, Wilderness Ridge, Indian Creek, Iron Horse, and Hillcrest CC. Some tournaments are Mixers -- computer selected groups -- while others are Pic-ems, allowing members to choose their foursome.
Registration will continue until April 15 for regular members, but substitutes may sign up at any time during the year. The doors will open at 9 a.m. for registration with the meeting starting at 10 a.m. (See our ad for directions.) If you cannot attend, visit www.lincolnseniorgolf.com to check out the league's FAQ section or to print out a form and mail in your dues.