Contest to honor author Aldrich and exceptional writing

To honor Nebraska author Bess Streeter Aldrich and recognize outstanding writing, the Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation is hosting its 21st annual Short Story Contest.

Authors are encouraged to generate a fictional short story that is written in the wholesome spirit displayed by Bess Streeter Aldrich in her works. Themes will focus on Nebraska’s economy, history, cultural diversity, and/or geography (past, present and/or future). Story length should be 1,000-2,000 words (there is no minimum word requirement for the Intermediate category). No essays, please.

A list of books by the author that entrants can read to become familiar with Aldrich’s work is available on the Foundation’s website, www.bessstreeteraldrich.org. Exceptional examples include Aldrich’s bestselling novel “A Lantern in Her Hand,” “The Lieutenant’s Lady” (the featured book in 2023) or a collection of short stories.

Prizes will be awarded at an annual event on June 11. Adults are provided cash prizes of 1st place, $100; 2nd place, $50; 3rd place, $25. High School (grades 9-12), Middle School (grades 6-8), and Intermediate School (grades 3-5) awards include 1st place, $50; 2nd place, $25; and 3rd place, $15.

Any individual who submits a short story may participate in a free tour of the Aldrich house in Elmwood, Nebraska, during 2023. Guides will be able to confirm participation upon arrival at the Aldrich house. Family members of Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation board members are not eligible.

The due date for submissions is April 15. A submission link and complete list of rules can be found at www.bessstreeteraldrich.org. If you have questions about the contest or an alternative paper submission, contact Kurk Shrader, executive director, at aldrichfoundation@gmail.com or 402-994-3855. Publicity for this event is funded in part by Cass County Tourism, visitcasscounty.com.