Concert to note 100th anniversary of women's voting rights

The Arts for the Soul Music & Fine Arts Series will present Sing from the Heart, a free, virtual concert event, on Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.

Viewers can join a scheduled watch party on the Arts for the Soul Facebook page or on YouTube. Go to fpclincoln.org/sing-from-the-heart to find the links to this free event. You can watch during the scheduled watch party, or the video will be left up for at least one week if you wish to watch it later.

This year, the concert celebrates the passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution in 1920 that gave women the right to vote. The performance includes songs from that period that express women’s resolve, and in some cases, men’s anxiety about this dramatic change to society. You can also hear storyteller Pippa White tell the inspiring story of the women who fought for so long to make voting a reality.

White calls her One’s Company Productions “part theater, part storytelling, part history.” Audiences call them unique, captivating and touching. To date, she has crisscrossed the country many times as a professional storyteller, touring to over 30 states, performing at universities and colleges, conferences, performing arts centers, museums, libraries and festivals.