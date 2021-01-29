Conagra Brands Foundation awards grant to Matt Talbot

Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach has received a “Nourish Our Community” grant from Conagra Brands Foundation to support the shift from providing congregate meals to providing twice daily grab-and-go meals during the pandemic.

This significant change in service delivery allowed Matt Talbot to continue to meet the nutritional needs of clients while decreasing the number of groups gathering indoors.

Conagra Brands Foundation awarded one-year grants to 22 nonprofits in 11 states, totaling $350,000. Matt Talbot was nominated to apply for the grant by Tina Walton, a Conagra employee and Matt Talbot volunteer.

“This grant is a wonderful demonstration of how Conagra Brands, its employees and community nonprofits work together to meaningfully impact the issue of hunger,” said Susanne Blue, executive director at Matt Talbot. “We are grateful that we’ve been able to continue providing food and outreach to our guests during the pandemic, when services are needed more than ever.”

Matt Talbot is unique in Lincoln as a community kitchen with outreach and prevention services available onsite. In addition to daily meals, emergency food pantries are provided to individuals and families who need food at home.