Comprehensive Watershed Master Plan open house Tuesday

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) invites the public to an open house Tuesday, Aug. 9, to learn more about recent efforts made to reduce flood risks, stabilize streams and improve water quality across Lincoln.

The event regarding the Comprehensive Watershed Master Plan will take place from 5-7 p.m. at Cavett Elementary School, 7701 S. 36th St. Attendees will meet in the multipurpose room and should use the main entrance/door 1.

The Comprehensive Watershed Master Plan is a joint effort between the City and the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (NRD). City and Lower Platte South NRD staff and consulting engineers will be available to answer questions and receive comments.

The current plan is a compilation of all previously completed watershed master plans. Once approved, it will replace all of Lincoln’s existing watershed master plans and be adopted as a subarea plan to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Comprehensive Plan.

Specific project updates will also be available for the Southeast Upper Salt Creek Basin, located near Yankee Hill Road between South 70th Street and the South Beltway.

For more information on the project, visit lincoln.ne.gov (search: Comprehensive Watershed Master Plan) or contact Tim Zach, superintendent of stormwater, at 402-441-7589 or tzach@lincoln.ne.gov.