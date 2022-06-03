Completion of F Street Tunnel project celebrated

Rain didn’t stop the partners that collaborated on repairing and refurbishing the F Street Tunnel as they came together to celebrate its completion with Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln and Mayor Leiron Gaylor Baird at a May 26 news conference.

The project was an outgrowth of the annual one-day “Streets Alive!” wellness outreach festival sponsored by Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, a local community health nonprofit. The nonprofit works with the neighborhoods that co-host the festival to identify a development project that will help improve the neighborhood’s safety, walkability and vitality, said Nancy Wiederspan, past board chair of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln.

Working with the South Salt Creek neighborhood, the 2019 and 2021 festival co-host, its community organization, neighborhood businesses and churches, the project chosen was the restoration of the Third and F Street Tunnel, a passageway used by neighborhood residents and school children to safely pass under the railroad tracks. South Salt Creek is one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods.

The project was then embraced by the City of Lincoln’s Parks and Recreation and Transportation and Utilities departments, which were key in seeing the project to its fruition. Project sponsors BNSF Railway Foundation, Lincoln Community Foundation and Walmart provided significant funding for the project. Cascade Flooring and Cabinets and Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln’s AmeriCorps interns also assisted with time and labor on the project.

Mayor Gaylor Baird praised the community spirit of the project partners, saying it fit with the city’s priorities of public safety and infrastructure support. The tunnel improvement completed in 2021 included updated and brighter lighting, repainting and sealing the leaky tunnel ceiling, repairing cracked tunnel walls and a new tunnel mural by local artist Micah Mullins.

In 2022, the remainder of the project was completed by rebuilding exterior retaining walls, adding new accessible walkways and steps, and re-landscaping the exterior with full-sun, low-water plants.

Gaylor Baird also announced Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln’s 2022 “Streets Alive!” festival. This year’s event is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 26, from 1-4:30 p.m. in the University Place neighborhood. The festival, a city-sponsored event, will stretch over nearly 2 miles of the University Place neighborhood.

For more information about the “Streets Alive!” festival and community development projects, visit healthylincoln.org.

