The TADA Theatre opened its 15th season by paying tribute to the late theater icon Stephen Sondheim and a show that he himself called “by far the work I am most proud of”: the musical comedy "Company."

Set in modern upper-crust Manhattan, "Company" is a funny, sophisticated exploration of love and commitment as seen through the eyes of a charming perpetual bachelor questioning his single state and his enthusiastically married, slightly envious friends. "Comedy" offers creative musical comedy with a wise and witty Sondheim score including "Another Hundred People," "Side by Side by Side," "The Ladies Who Lunch" and "Being Alive."

"Company" will be on stage at The TADA Theatre, 701 P St. in Lincoln's Historic Haymarket District, today through Sunday, Feb. 26. This musical is produced by TADA Productions and sponsored by JDM Insurance, The Mill, Union Bank and Trust, and Biggerstaff Insurance Services.

For more information and tickets, visit www.tadatheatre.info or call 402-438-8232.