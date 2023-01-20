Company donates adaptive clothing to Madonna Rehab

Caring for someone with a complex medical condition can be difficult and may require a range of responsibilities such as feeding, bathing, toileting and getting them dressed and undressed.

Fortunately, adaptive clothing makes dressing and undressing easier, stress-free and more dignified. Recently, Joe & Bella, an adaptive apparel brand for older adults and those living with physical challenges, donated over 250 pairs (retail value over $20,000) of its CareZips Classic pants to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals in Lincoln and Omaha to help both patients and the staff who care for them dress with ease.

“At Madonna Lincoln, we serve a variety of patients with spinal cord injury, stroke, brain injury, multiple traumas, etc. who are looking to us to help them relearn how to care for themselves despite their bodies not working the same as before,” said Mikayla Humm, Occupational Therapy supervisor at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals in Lincoln.

“We are experts at helping people take the function they still have, no matter how big or how small, to tackle daily tasks with use of some modifications and adaptations," Humm added. "Products such as the CareZips pants from Joe & Bella can make a seemingly impossible task, such as toileting without someone’s help, possible due to the ease of the multiple zippers and access points."

The CareZips pants feature three zippers, so there is no need to remove them when using the bathroom or changing briefs. The third zipper also makes it easier to access incontinence products, catheters and other medical devices. Two side zippers and the third inseam zipper provide for full-frontal access from waist to knees.

Additionally, the long pulls on each zipper work well for people with limited hand dexterity. The high waistband won’t creep up or gather on people who use a wheelchair.

For more details about adaptive clothing, visit joeandbella.com. For information about Madonna's services, go to madonna.org.