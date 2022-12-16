Community of Giving: Christian Record Services offers free programs to the legally blind

"It’s really hard to find reading materials in braille ... I’ve been able to borrow all kinds of books and magazines; I especially like the devotionals. And they gave me my very own Bible in braille. To keep! I will treasure it always."

Providing uplifting and inspiring resources since 1899, all programs offered by Christian Record Services are free to anyone who is legally blind, including:

- Bibles in large print, braille and audio;

- Bible study lessons by mail in large print and braille;

- Seven magazines published 30 times a year;

- A library of more than 2,000 uplifting resources;

- National Camps for Blind Children (NCBC), with camp locations across the U.S. (www.blindcamps.org); and

- PhoneFaith, with 17 live call-in programs a week to encourage and inspire (www.phonefaith.org).

For more information, call 402-488-0981 or visit www.christianrecord.org.