Community leadership award nominations due Feb. 28

Leadership Lincoln is seeking nominations for awards that will honor three individuals for excellence in community leadership and recognize all those who create community.

The honorees will receive awards at Leadership Lincoln's Celebration of Community Leadership event. The three award categories are:

Bud Cuca Servant Leader of the Year Award

To honor Bud Cuca, who was a servant leader with Leadership Lincoln, the Bud Cuca Servant Leader of the Year Award will be presented to a member of the community who has lived and embodied the ideals of servant leadership by leading from the heart and using his/her talents, gifts and leadership ability to make a better future for the entire community. Michelle Zinke won this award in 2019.

Melvin W. Jones Mentoring Award

The Melvin W. Jones Mentoring Award honors Dr. Jones, who mentored many individuals, adults and youth alike, throughout his life. Help recognize a member of the community who impacts the lives of others through significant mentoring relationships, encourages and inspires others in mentoring relationships, and demonstrates servant leadership through commitment to mentoring relationships and promoting diversity in community leadership. Dustin Oltman won this award in 2019.