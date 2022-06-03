Community involvement leads new vision at Westminster Presbyterian

One of Lincoln’s most established churches has used a “reverse offering” to set the framework for a mission that emphasizes a greater presence in the community.

From involvement in the Habitat for Humanity ministry to helping with residents’ basic needs at the People’s City Mission, Westminster Presbyterian Church members have launched a “new vision” as the church approaches its 100th birthday at 2110 Sheridan Blvd.

“The new vision will connect us and give us a purpose, coming in the form of three statements – expanding our faith, connecting people through service, and growth in our church,” said the Rev. Chris Peters, who has sparked the church’s renewed community involvement since arriving at Westminster Presbyterian in September 2020.

The church originated in Lincoln in 1905 and has been at its present location since 1926.

Reverse offering

The springboard for the increased focus on community service occurred recently in the form of a reverse offering.

The church tapped a “budget surplus” by giving $50 to each of 100 families in the congregation. Each family was asked to pay it forward by giving the cash-filled envelope to a service agency, an underprivileged family or an individual of their choice.

Mark and Karen Hoffman chose to get their 15-year-old daughter, Rachel, involved in the community outreach effort. Rachel, a Lincoln East High School freshman, immediately thought of the many needs that exist among the student population at Prescott Elementary School, where she attended from 2012 to 2018.

“It was special to help Prescott, because even as a young child, I remember seeing kids not having what I was fortunate to have,” said Rachel.

The Hoffman family used the church money to buy coats, gloves and hats, which were taken to the school office and distributed to those in need.

Stacy Graham, a 14-year member of Westminster Presbyterian, also chose to make the reverse offering a family affair. She and her son Colton, 13, also went shopping for winter clothing and headed for the People’s City Mission, where about 10 adult residents received sweatshirts and stocking caps.

“We’ve helped the Mission in the past, so the offering was an opportunity for us to make a return visit,” said Mrs. Graham.

Thoughtful process

Dale Minter was watching a local TV newscast about a single mom’s food truck when he discovered Sarah’s Southern Comfort business met his criteria of helping those who help others: the food truck provided free meals for needy families.

“Later, I caught her food truck at an event at St. Michael’s Catholic Church and presented the money to her,” said Minter. “I wanted to help someone who helps others … Sarah’s food truck does just that.”

Minter enjoyed the reverse-offering experience. “I like the focus on action instead of word. This is a great way to show that our church does more than save people, it supports people.”

Walker Zulkoski, a member of the church’s finance committee, agreed. “It was really cool to see the congregation’s response to the reverse-offering idea.”

The Zulkoski family gave their church money to the Food Bank of Lincoln, which stretches dollars to feed the area’s food-deprived.

Helping feed the hungry is an idea that resonated with the 8- and 5-year-old sons of Walker and Katie Zulkoski. “They see the hunger problem firsthand in school,” the boys’ dad said.

Zulkoski, a professional in the financial field, hopes the church’s reverse offering can continue. “I’d like to see it become a tradition, assuming funds allow it to be sustainable.”

Connects with New Vision

Rev. Peters said his church’s New Vision theme connects with the movement to play a larger role in community outreach.

In the past, the church’s community outreach has included giving $10,000 to Habitat for Humanity for its Faith Build housing project, as well as providing lunches for Habitat for Humanity construction volunteers.

The church also has a knitting group that produces scarves, hats and gloves for residents at the People’s City Mission.

